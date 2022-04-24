Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in McKesson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 486.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,870,000 after buying an additional 143,427 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,110,000 after buying an additional 97,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,690. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $318.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.48. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $335.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

