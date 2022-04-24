Benjamin Edwards Inc. Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Blackstone by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,658 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

BX stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.15 and a 1 year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 79.02%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

