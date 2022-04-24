Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 107 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $215.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.05 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.