Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 38,407 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 9.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 33.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 437,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 93,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MOS opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.94.

Mosaic Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.