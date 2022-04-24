Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 157.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 34.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 684,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,828,000 after buying an additional 176,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 960,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,616,000 after buying an additional 90,909 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 196,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 52,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

