Wells Fargo & Company Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $103.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.40.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE:PSX opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.48. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 869,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,980,000 after purchasing an additional 686,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.