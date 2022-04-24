Wedbush Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $120.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $160.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.58.

Shares of CVNA opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a 12 month low of $79.28 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.19 and its 200-day moving average is $197.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 29,282 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Carvana by 11.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at about $39,601,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 104,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

