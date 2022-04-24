L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.
L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.
Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $247.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71.
In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.