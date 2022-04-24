L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $247.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.18. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.