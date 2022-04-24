Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $239.22.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.