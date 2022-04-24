Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 44,247 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 351.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,247 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.33.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM opened at $41.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.32.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.