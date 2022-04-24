North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $65.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

