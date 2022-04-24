Wedbush Raises M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $212.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.28.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB stock opened at $172.41 on Thursday. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,603,000 after buying an additional 446,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after buying an additional 79,662 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.