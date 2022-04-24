Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Position Raised by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,154,000 after purchasing an additional 323,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,463,334 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $492,659,000 after acquiring an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of EA stock opened at $128.09 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average of $131.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.63.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $387,221.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,516.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,678 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.