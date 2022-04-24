Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 132.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

