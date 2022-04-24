Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 171.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $168.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

