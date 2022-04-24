Wells Fargo & Company Boosts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $195.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut M&T Bank from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.28.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $172.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.00. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.30.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,054,000 after buying an additional 60,944 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in M&T Bank by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

