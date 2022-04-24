Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,567,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Twitter by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 386,945 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 57,665 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in Twitter by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR opened at $48.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.09 and a beta of 0.80. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

