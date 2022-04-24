Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 231 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Nucor by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.09.

NYSE NUE opened at $161.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.75 and its 200 day moving average is $121.42. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.