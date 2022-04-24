Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $963,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,937,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $123.04 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

