Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $277.07 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.94 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.93.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

