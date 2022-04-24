Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,051,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,744,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Hershey by 119.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 679,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 370,564 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Hershey by 143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,503,000 after purchasing an additional 273,395 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Hershey by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,707,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock worth $207,120,300 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $224.14 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $157.94 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.48 and a 200 day moving average of $196.13.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

