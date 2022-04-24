Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Shares of CB opened at $206.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.00.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.