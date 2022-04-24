Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 218 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 463.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.91.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $252.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.59. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.52 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

