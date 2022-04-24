Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 192.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $609,874,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.28.

LULU stock opened at $363.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.62. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

