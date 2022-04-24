Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,556 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $63.12 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

