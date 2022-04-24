Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires Shares of 269 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,026,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,057 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,124,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,069,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,949,000 after acquiring an additional 634,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 614,462 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.58.

ZBH opened at $125.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.