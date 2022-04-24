Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $34,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABB opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 23.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

