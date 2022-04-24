Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $839,260,000 after purchasing an additional 302,943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 628,060 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.06. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

