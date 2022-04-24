Piper Sandler Cuts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $596.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $627.00 to $596.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $670.90.

Lam Research stock opened at $463.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $522.36 and a 200-day moving average of $593.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

