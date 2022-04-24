Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $575.00 at DA Davidson

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $31.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $670.90.

Shares of LRCX opened at $463.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $522.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $593.97. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

