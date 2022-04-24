Royal Bank of Canada Raises Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $85.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.94.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. Mosaic has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $79.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,870. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.