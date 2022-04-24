Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.92.

PLD opened at $168.73 on Thursday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.48.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Prologis by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Prologis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Prologis by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 58,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

