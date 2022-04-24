Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 2,369 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,704,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 13.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,224,113,000 after buying an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,196,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in VMware by 4,301.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,119 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $60,387,000 after purchasing an additional 509,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in VMware by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,808,564 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $329,024,000 after purchasing an additional 374,582 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $108.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $167.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.96.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities cut their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on VMware in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

