1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

1st Source has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect 1st Source to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCE opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 33.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1st Source in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

