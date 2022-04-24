ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 381.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,418 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.86.

Shares of COP opened at $96.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

