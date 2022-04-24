EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

EVERTEC has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $1,782,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $2,808,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 210,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,318. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

