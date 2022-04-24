Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2022

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More

Dividend History for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.