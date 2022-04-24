Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,528 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of CenterPoint Energy worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,335,000 after buying an additional 5,636,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,067,000 after buying an additional 4,237,628 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,440,000 after buying an additional 2,950,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the third quarter worth about $64,053,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

Shares of CNP opened at $31.83 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.