Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,933 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 102.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166,011 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 161,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,947,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS stock opened at $427.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $421.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.19. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.55 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

