Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,727 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $76.21 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

