Royce & Associates LP Has $21.61 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in RLI were worth $21,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of RLI by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

RLI stock opened at $117.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.45.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $264.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

