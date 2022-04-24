Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 24.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Snap-on by 8.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 8.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $222.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.46. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $259.99.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

