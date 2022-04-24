Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 803 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

