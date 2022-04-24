EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $71,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $239.22. The company has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

