Royce & Associates LP Buys 126,500 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,342,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,262.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.