Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 196 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on WHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $173.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.39. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

