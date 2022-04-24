EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.64.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,164. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $75.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average of $124.45. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

