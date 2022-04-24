Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Blackstone by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 37,087 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX opened at $110.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.98. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.15 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.02%.

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock worth $69,334,658 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

