Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.42 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,353 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $94.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.25.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

