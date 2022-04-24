Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 13,814 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,589 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Shares of DVN opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $65.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

